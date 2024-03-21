Ghanaian porn lovers express frustration imposed by internet outage (video)

“Every night, I watch porno and I like it to be in the system. Before you meet a girl, you have to watch porno and get the styles, how you’ll use the person. Without a network for us to watch all these things, it becomes a problem.

"Every night, I don’t sleep; I watch for some time. I think porno is something good but the internet has made everything dull,” one of the young men remarkably lamented.

The internet blackout, which occurred on March 14, 2024, was caused by damage to international submarine fibre optic cables, affecting not only Ghana but also neighbouring West African countries. The incident highlighted the critical role of digital connectivity in modern society while exposing vulnerabilities in Ghana's digital infrastructure.

Businesses, particularly those heavily reliant on internet access, suffered significant disruptions, impacting personal and commercial activities across the nation. Media outlets, dependent on online platforms for news dissemination and audience engagement, faced challenges in publishing articles and interacting with their audiences on social media.