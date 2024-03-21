Speaking to GhOneTV, several young men shared how the sudden internet blackout made their lives unbearable. They recounted how access to pornographic content had become an integral part of their daily routine, and the outage severely impacted their ability to satisfy their sexual urges.
Ghanaian porn lovers express frustration imposed by internet outage (video)
The recent internet outage that struck Ghana has left a significant portion of the population grappling with unexpected challenges, including those addicted to adult content. Young individuals who rely on pornographic websites to fulfil their sexual desires have voiced their frustration over the disruption caused by the blackout.
“Every night, I watch porno and I like it to be in the system. Before you meet a girl, you have to watch porno and get the styles, how you’ll use the person. Without a network for us to watch all these things, it becomes a problem.
"Every night, I don’t sleep; I watch for some time. I think porno is something good but the internet has made everything dull,” one of the young men remarkably lamented.
The internet blackout, which occurred on March 14, 2024, was caused by damage to international submarine fibre optic cables, affecting not only Ghana but also neighbouring West African countries. The incident highlighted the critical role of digital connectivity in modern society while exposing vulnerabilities in Ghana's digital infrastructure.
Businesses, particularly those heavily reliant on internet access, suffered significant disruptions, impacting personal and commercial activities across the nation. Media outlets, dependent on online platforms for news dissemination and audience engagement, faced challenges in publishing articles and interacting with their audiences on social media.
Beyond the media industry, various sectors and individuals reliant on internet connectivity experienced difficulties in daily operations and communication. However, efforts were swiftly initiated to restore stability to Ghana's internet services in the aftermath of the blackout.
