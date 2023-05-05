Michael Banahene, the Managing Director of Dap Motors & Trading Limited built the 9-storey health facility named St Michael’s Specialist Hospital at Lapaz in Accra.
Ghanaian spare parts dealer’s ultra-modern hospital leaves Gabby Otchere-Darko in shock
Gabby Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party has hailed a spare parts and lubricant dealer who has built an ultra-modern hospital resourced with advanced equipment.
According to Otchere-Darko, the accomplishment by Banahene underscores the need to set goals, be determined and persevere to achieve them regardless of how big or small the goals are and possible bottlenecks.
“The uber inspiring story of Michael Banahene, the spare parts and lubricants trader, who has realised his dream to build a first-class hospital, St Michael’s Specialist Hospital. “Mike, not sure what inspired you to dare to dream and do this but it tells you and the rest of us that once you put your mind, commitment, resources and energy into a worthy project, and engage the right people on it, no matter how big, if it is doable and you are prepared to persevere, you should succeed,” the politician cum private legal practitioner wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, May 2.
Otchere-Darko went on further to express optimism about the likelihood of St Michael’s Specialist Hospital contributing to enhanced healthcare delivery in Ghana.
He is not the only person excited about Banahene’s awe-inspiring feat. Some social media users have been commending the trader for creating a legacy that will outlive him.
