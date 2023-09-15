Ghanaian woman narrates developing features of antelope after eating its meat (video)

“When I was with my mum, she would often caution me against consuming a particular type of animal meat, warning me that it could lead to my demise. Though I was unsure about the identity of this forbidden meat, I would always nod in agreement,” she recalled.

However, she happened to have dwelt with a restaurant owner who was known for selling exotic bush meat.

She confided in the manager of the restaurant, that her mother had forewarned her not to eat a certain meat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The restaurant owner asked: “Which meat is it?”, to which she responded: “It's antelope meat.”

Later, without her knowing, her madam served her with a meal which contained the forbidden meat.

“One day, the woman served me a meal that included the very meat I had been forbidden to eat. After devouring the dish, she provocatively asked if I had perished from consuming the forbidden meat. To my horror, she revealed that it was indeed the same meat I had been warned against,” the woman revealed.

Not long after consuming the meat, she began to experience pain in her body and her wisdom teeth and then went to her mother to ask for help.

“It reached a point where my mouth began to contort, and I was plagued by persistent bleeding.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As her condition persisted, her paternal grandfather explained to her that it was a totem to consume antelope.

“He told me that had I intentionally consumed the antelope meat, I would have perished. However, because it was unintentional, I would be marked by this transformation,” the woman recounted.

A ritual which involved licking her uncle’s feet was performed before she got some respite.

In addition to the feet-licking ritual, to treat the terrible symptoms she was experiencing as a result of eating the forbidding meat, all of her lower right teeth had to be extracted.