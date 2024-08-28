Young armed robbers in tears, beg for mercy after 10-year jail sentence (video)

The sentencing followed their involvement in an incident on 19th August 2024, where they, along with an accomplice currently on the run, robbed a 17-year-old final-year student from Nyankumase Ahenkruo Senior High School.
Two young men, Prince Aidoo (24) and Festus Arthur (20), have been sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labour by the Assin Kyekyerwere Circuit Court after being found guilty of armed robbery.
The robbery took place in Nyankumase Ahenkruo, located in the Assin South District of the Central Region, when the student was on his way home. The attackers threatened him with a knife and stole his mobile phone. The victim promptly reported the incident, leading to the swift arrest of Aidoo and Arthur by the Nyankumase Ahenkruo Police Command.
After their conviction, the two convicts pleaded for mercy, expressing deep regret for their actions. They claimed they had been misled into committing the crime and vowed to reform if given another chance. Both stated they were students, with one revealing that he had completed his education and was working alongside his brother in Sunyani. He explained that he had fallen ill and was visiting his mother when he became involved in the criminal activity.
The sentencing has sparked conversations about young people being involved in criminal activities lately, mostly influenced by peers and older criminals. The accomplice involved in the robbery remains at large, and the police continue their efforts to apprehend him.
Relatedly, the Ghana Police Service has successfully apprehended three individuals connected to a robbery that took place in East Legon, Accra, on 18th August 2024. This development follows a series of intelligence-led operations conducted by the police across the country.
The suspects, identified as Isaac Brena Eshun, Peter Amuzu, and Ibrahim Mohammed, were detained during coordinated police operations. Eshun and Amuzu were arrested in Accra on the 21st and 23rd of August, respectively, while Mohammed was captured in Tamale on 24th August.
During the operation, the police recovered several items, including two iPhones, a Mercedes-Benz C180, and three additional vehicles suspected to have been acquired through illegal activities. Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects are part of a larger criminal syndicate involved in the robbery and trafficking of stolen vehicles across Ghana. The suspects are currently in police custody, assisting with ongoing investigations.