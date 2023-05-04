Ghanaians angry as former NDC official assaults host of live radio show (video)

Reports say before the widely condemned attack, there had been a panel discussion about the Ghana National Fire Service in the region.

With the microphone on and the presenter’s headphones on his head, the two intruders swiftly surrounded Gariba who was still trying to figure out what was happening, and then held him by the neck amid baying and issuance of threats.

“What have I done to you?” Hardi Pagazaa is heard asking the presenter after storming the studios of the radio station.

Then his accomplice whose identity is not yet known, screamed: “Stop mentioning his name if you don’t want to die.”

Sadiq Abubakari Gariba managed to stand up to the two attackers and dragged them out of the studio before the altercation escalated outside amid threats before he eventually returned to the studio.

As to what fueled the attack, the radio presenter told Joy News: “Before I started the show I played a tape in which he mentioned me on a sister station. So I said, ‘No, this guy is not worth commenting on. I will not comment on him because he does not seem to be credible, and I do not want to discuss such people on my show.”