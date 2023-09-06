Ghanaians react as newly invented fufu pounding machine may make people jobless (video)

According to him, he was sure the invention must have emanated from one of Ghana’s prestigious universities, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and then went further to describe it as a useless discovery.

His comment has got many people reacting as the video of the machine has gone viral. Some people agree with his demeaning comment while others say it was an unfair comment that has the potential to discourage others from being innovative.

The viral video shows the machine being used to pound fufu ostensibly to experiment with its effectiveness and it is seen doing the job flawlessly.

The machine has a pestle fixed to it with a mortar placed under it, filled with boiled cassava and plantain, the main ingredients used in making fufu. A man is seen seated and turning the food while the pestle pounds it with the help of a rotating motor to which it is fixed.

Although @StonelessA suspects the invention must have been from KNUST, no claim has been laid to it yet.

See some reactions to the machine below:

@Bella1Roma: You never see or hear the white people y’all glorify so much talk down on blenders it is always our own talking down on someone’s hard work . Smh

@radiantcorn: Good thing beside it helps those chop bar guys who sweat a lot to pound the fufu from morning to afternoon. Good invention

@BarrySaif_: This be great invention chief. Don't come here discredit someone's hard work. Did you know the things that went in inventing it. Walahi Ghanaians, we have big time problem. You think the computers u are using today started perfectly? People like you dey make me sick sometimes

@GodWithusOkyere: The perfect replacement for traditional fufu pounding. Better than the current machine on the market.

@DaVinci87404976: It’s funny how you were quick to undermine the initiative , that’s a problem solved and an idea unearthed , this can be further upgraded to give better functioning that’s tech, you start something at the ground up and you upgrade it this machine can be re-made but the black man..

@souleiman_utd1: But this is actually better than those small grinding mills they use ooo. Maybe this would still take more time but the original Fufu taste is maintained.

@Kwamelincoln: Why are we like this, someone’s innovation you call it ‘nkwasea’ do you know how Japan started their industrialization drive? This tweet is unnecessary, let’s support innovation.

@DorcasEyra51239: You see Ghana err, we’re our own downfall. How is this nkwasea invention? Something that reduces the amount of energy used is nkwasea invention? You’ll sit in your room and say Kwasi broni has made robot and he’s amazing. Yet your fellow brother has gotten the idea to create something that actually helps convenience and fits the Ghanaian culture you sit here because of clout chasing and trying to make a fool of your fellow man saying it’s nkwasea invention can you even invent common pliers? Damn. Be the change you wish to see. It starts from you!!!