Ghanaians want OSP to probe Farouk Mahama as branded 32-inch TVs cause a stir

The origin and timing of the video remain unclear, but its circulation has brought the spotlight back on the contentious issue of vote-buying and the growing trend of monetization of ballots in political processes.

The video, featuring the branded smart TVs, has sparked a flurry of comments and reactions on various platforms. Users on the 'X' platform, in particular, have raised questions about the decision to invest in televisions rather than addressing critical development issues in Yendi.

One user, Muhammad Yaasin, expressed his concerns, saying, "Isn't it foolishness seeing your own people suffer for years just because they have no portable water supply and yet spending millions to purchase televisions for votes?"

As social media users amplify the call for accountability, some have tagged the Office of Special Prosecutor to prompt an investigation into the alleged vote-buying by the Yendi MP.

The New Patriotic Party is slated to hold parliamentary primaries on Saturday, January 27, 2023. Farouk Aliu Mahama, who secured his parliamentary seat in 2020, faces a formidable challenge from Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama Zakaria, the Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Loans Centre (MASLOC).