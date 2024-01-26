The footage has ignited discussions on social media platforms just 72 hours before the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.
Ghanaians want OSP to probe Farouk Mahama as branded 32-inch TVs cause a stir
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, is under scrutiny as calls for an investigation by the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) intensify following the emergence of a video showing multiple 32-inch smart TVs branded with his image.
The origin and timing of the video remain unclear, but its circulation has brought the spotlight back on the contentious issue of vote-buying and the growing trend of monetization of ballots in political processes.
The video, featuring the branded smart TVs, has sparked a flurry of comments and reactions on various platforms. Users on the 'X' platform, in particular, have raised questions about the decision to invest in televisions rather than addressing critical development issues in Yendi.
One user, Muhammad Yaasin, expressed his concerns, saying, "Isn't it foolishness seeing your own people suffer for years just because they have no portable water supply and yet spending millions to purchase televisions for votes?"
As social media users amplify the call for accountability, some have tagged the Office of Special Prosecutor to prompt an investigation into the alleged vote-buying by the Yendi MP.
The New Patriotic Party is slated to hold parliamentary primaries on Saturday, January 27, 2023. Farouk Aliu Mahama, who secured his parliamentary seat in 2020, faces a formidable challenge from Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama Zakaria, the Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Loans Centre (MASLOC).
The unfolding controversy adds a layer of tension to an already competitive race, with voters keenly observing how the allegations may impact the outcome of the upcoming primaries. The Yendi MP has yet to respond to the allegations, but as the NPP prepares for the primaries, the controversy surrounding the video continues to dominate political discussions in the region.
