GIS arrests 31 alleged prostitutes and human traffickers

The GIS, in a statement, said the suspects were arrested at their various hideouts including drinking bars and makeshift structures within the Essiama area of the municipality following a two-day intelligence-led operation.

According to the statement, the suspects, all of whom are foreign nationals aged between 22 years and 37 years entered Ghana illegally.

“In all, the over 30 hours of sustained operation saw to the arrest of 28 suspected prostitutes, including two nursing mothers.

“The other suspects were the two suspected Traffickers, Ndubueze Okereke, 37 years and his wife, Ifeoma Okereke, 35 years, all Nigerians except Kofo Bekoe, who is a Ghanaian and the host of a suspected trafficking syndicate.

“This particular operation was planned and successfully carried out with the support from the authorities of the above-mentioned assemblies, owing to the growing concerns of the nefarious activities, especially by some of the foreign nationals within the said communities, and the impunity with which the brothel operated,” GIS said.

The statement went on further that the suspects had no passports or any other travel identification documents.

It added that packs of used and unused condoms were found at the hideouts of the suspects, especially in the rooms.