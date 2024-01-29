GJA calls for arrest of Yendi MP and team for beating up Citi TV/FM journalist

It took efforts by security personnel in whose presence the alleged assault occurred to save the poor journalist who was simply practising his profession.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has expressed deep concern and anger over the incident, condemning it as an "antediluvian act." In a strongly-worded press release, the GJA described the assault as both boorish and vulgar, expressing particular dismay that such an act was allegedly perpetrated by a Member of Parliament.

The association called for immediate action from law enforcement, urging the Ghana Police Service to swiftly arrest the MP for what they deemed a "barbaric act." "The GJA will work assiduously with the Police to ensure that justice is served in this matter," the press release stated. It emphasized the commitment of both the Regional and National Executive to protect journalists in the region, especially as they carry out their lawful duties without hindrance.

The GJA further issued a stern warning to politicians and the general public, making it clear that any form of abuse directed at journalists, particularly as the political season intensifies, will not be tolerated. The association called for a united front in condemning such actions and maintaining the essential role of the media in ensuring a free and fair democratic process.

As this incident continues to draw attention, stakeholders await the response of the Ghana Police Service and anticipate swift and decisive action against those involved in the alleged assault on the journalist.