National Health Insurance should cover glaucoma - Dr Nana Nhyira Boahene urges government

Dr Boahene, a 24-year-old optometrist, has been embarking on free eye screenings in hospitals, churches, and communities among other places across Ghana, in a bid to help prevent or treat glaucoma, which is one of the causes of blindness.

Speaking in an interview with Andreas Kamasah of pulse.com.gh, she said that she is compassionate about people and feels uncomfortable seeing them battle with illnesses, especially blindness, hence she chose to use her expertise in optometry to reduce glaucoma by way of contributing her quota to the betterment of society.

She disclosed that a huge number of cases that are brought to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital are eye-related - a trend she said is disheartening.

Dr Boahene called for more extensive public awareness creation about glaucoma across the country, especially in rural areas where information dissemination is not at its best. In her view, most people are not enlightened about the condition, its symptoms and why they should seek prompt medical attention.

Aside from her humanitarian work in Ghana, she is a member of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO), the World Council of Optometry, and is a candidate for fellowship at the American Academy of Optometry (AAO).