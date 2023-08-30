God has chosen me as Agyapong's running mate for one-touch victory in 2024 - Agradaa (video)

Already, Agyapong himself is perceived to not be presidential material by many people who say he is too hot-tempered and talks loosely. It is unclear why God would want him to pick Agradaa who also has an integrity deficit to be his running mate for a presidential election that analysts forecast would have the highest stakes in the history of Ghana.

It remains to be seen how seriously Agyapong would take the lobbying and whether such a decision would enhance his chances if he even sails through the New Patriotic Party’s ongoing processes to eventually become the party’s flagbearer.

The businessman cum politician performed amazingly in the governing party’s Super Delegates Conference which took place over the weekend, coming second to Vice President Dr Mahamud Bawumia. He polled 132 votes, representing 14.30% of the total votes cast by the delegates.

The Super Delegates Conference was to pave the way for November primaries which is expected to be a major test for both Bawumia and Agyapong as they will need to win the support of over 200,000 delegates from across the country to become the NPP’s flagbearer.