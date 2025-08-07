Helicopter Crash: How Ato Forson helped Muntaka exit and Murtala boarded in his place (Video)

New information suggests that the former Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, the late Dr Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, boarded the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) Z-9 helicopter as a last-minute replacement for the Minister for the Interior Alhaji Mubarak Mohammed before it crashed on Wednesday, August 6.

This was revealed by Donkor Fuseni, Deputy Director-General of the National Service Authority when he appeared on TV3NewDay on Thursday, August 7.

He said:

But for the Finance Minister, Hon. Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka would have been on the flight. He was pulled out to attend a different meeting.

Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak

Ghana is in mourning following the tragic loss of two senior government ministers and six others in a military helicopter crash that occurred on the morning of Wednesday, 6 August 2025. Among the victims were the Minister for Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and the Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

The devastating news was confirmed at a brief press conference addressed by the Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah.

Other individuals who perished in the crash include Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, former Minister for Food and Agriculture and Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); Mr Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate; and three crew members of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The crash took place near Adansi-Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region. The officials were on their way to the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme when the Z-9 helicopter lost contact with air traffic control shortly after departing from Accra.

Emergency response teams were promptly deployed to the crash site, where they discovered the wreckage engulfed in flames. Images from the scene showed the burnt remains of the aircraft and victims.

In his address, Mr Debrah conveyed the President’s sorrow and declared that national flags would be flown at half-mast in honour of the fallen.

"The President and government extend our condolences and sympathies to the families of our comrades and the servicemen who died in service to the country," he stated.