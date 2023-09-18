‘He doesn’t hug or touch me’ – Ghanaian woman cries as‘for boys’ clears from husband’s face

According to her, she and the man she identified only as Kwame, had lived for years together, and loved each other as husband and wife before a miraculous mirror, which a witch doctor gave her broke.

She said that the said mysterious mirror was what bound her and Kwame, so, its breakage has spelt doom for their marriage.

I am Akua, the brown skinned Ashanti girl, known for her beauty, grace, and a heart filled with dreams of finding true love. I have always believed in the power of destiny, and I was convinced that one day, I’ll meet my soulmate.

One sunny day, while having lunch at a restaurant in Osu, my eyes met with those of Kwame who had just walked in, a handsome and charismatic man. I was instantly captivated by his charm and felt an undeniable connection. My heart fluttered with excitement as I realized that I had developed a deep crush on Kwame. At this moment, I knew I wanted Kwame for myself.

Unable to resist the pull of emotions, I decided to take matters into my own hands. I sought advice from my aunt, who took care of me, who is known for her knowledge of traditional practices and spiritual beliefs. I told her I had met someone I wanted to marry. My aunt revealed that there was a renowned witch doctor in a distant village who possessed the power to charm someone into marriage.

Driven by my infatuation for Kwame, I embarked on a journey to the village where the witch doctor resided. My aunt and I made our way to the humble abode of the wise old witch doctor. I was scared but I knew this was a journey I couldn’t turn my back on. Because I really wanted Kwame to love me and eventually marry me.

With a mixture of hope and trepidation, I explained my desire to win Kwame’s heart and asked for the witch doctor’s help. The wise old man listened intently, his eyes filled with both understanding and caution. He warned me about the consequences of tampering with the natural course of love, but I was determined to proceed.

The witch doctor performed a complex ritual, using ancient herbs and invoking the spirits of love. He cast a powerful spell, binding Kwame’s heart to mine, ensuring that he would be charmed into marrying her. Satisfied with my request, the witch doctor bid Me farewell, cautioning me to be mindful of the choices I make in the future while he handed me a small MIRROR. He warned me never to break the MIRROR until death.

True to the spell’s power, Kwame fell deeply in love with me and we soon married amidst great celebration and joy. For the first few years, our love flourished, and we built a life together.

However, one scorching afternoon something happened, while my husband Kwame was packing his clothes for a business trip. He realised he hadn’t picked a mirror, and he didn’t need anything big but rather a portable one. He opened the last drawer and saw the mirror the Witch doctor had given to me. He exclaimed and said, what a cute mirror. Honey I just found a mirror I could use for my trip. Upon getting into the bedroom, he had opened the mirror and it slipped from his hands. It broke and immediately he came back to his senses.

He has since been a different person, he doesn’t even hug me anymore, he doesn’t touch me, he doesn’t even greet me.

The husband I married has changed, he can’t even stand my presence.

I returned to meet the Witch doctor but I’m told he’s dead. Dead? What will I do now?

Kwame wants to divorce me, but I can’t stop loving him.