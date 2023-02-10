He’s not difficult; there's always peace and the love is endless – Prophet Oduro’s wife

“Papa is not a difficult guy, but I have come to know that because of his mandate in life, he comes across as very loud when he is preaching. Many people mistakenly believe that is how he acts at home, but that is not the case.

“Since we've been together for a while, I've studied him and am aware of his likes and dislikes. Thanks to the Lord's mercies, my children and I are following his lead. If he instructs you to sit down and you continue standing, he won't be satisfied with it, he will be enraged,” she said.

The founder and leader of the Alabaster International Ministry and his wife spoke about their marital journey and how they have managed to stay together for almost two decades and a half.

Rev. Rita Oduro that some people perceive her husband to be a difficult person due to his approach to public speaking, but he is completely different at home.

“Although he is loud and strict, once you get to know him, there's always peace and the love is endless.”

Prophet Oduro recently slammed his fellow man of God, Christian Kwabena Andrews alias Osofo Kyiri Abosom for confessing to committing adultery and publicly boasting about it.