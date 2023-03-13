ADVERTISEMENT
Hospital’s cashier found dead in office 2 days after going to work, family suspects foul play (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A police investigation has commenced into the mysterious death of a 38-year-old cashier of Twumasiwaa General Hospital and Specialist Medical Center located at Adenta in the Greater Accra Region.

The family of the deceased, identified as Patience Quay has accused the hospital of murdering her, saying the fact that her lifeless and decomposing body remained in the office for days without any of the staff noticing it raises an eyebrow.

Chaos erupted at the hospital when some of the angry family members stormed the facility to register their concern over the seeming lack of concern by the management of the hospital about the plight of their relative.

According to them Patience, a mother of one, left home for work and did not return, leaving the family in fear and worry. They then decided to visit the hospital to enquire about her whereabouts only to find her dead inside the administration room of the hospital.

In a report by GHOne TV, the family said the position they found the body of their relative in after the door to the office was broken open with the assistance of police officers suggested that she must have been strangled.

At a point in the video report, the angry bereaved family members attempted to attack one of the members of the hospital management.

The body of the deceased was taken to the morgue by the police for autopsy while an investigation is underway.

