Hospital’s cashier found dead in office 2 days after going to work, family suspects foul play (video)

Chaos erupted at the hospital when some of the angry family members stormed the facility to register their concern over the seeming lack of concern by the management of the hospital about the plight of their relative.

According to them Patience, a mother of one, left home for work and did not return, leaving the family in fear and worry. They then decided to visit the hospital to enquire about her whereabouts only to find her dead inside the administration room of the hospital.

In a report by GHOne TV, the family said the position they found the body of their relative in after the door to the office was broken open with the assistance of police officers suggested that she must have been strangled.

At a point in the video report, the angry bereaved family members attempted to attack one of the members of the hospital management.