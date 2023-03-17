South African police officer shot dead while having sex with side chick in the bush

He was allegedly shot twice in the back seat of his Ford Ranger bakkie but his lover with whom he was reportedly having sex was unharmed.

So far the law enforcement authorities have managed to arrest Charles Mbungeni Mabuza and Howard Mashego arrested on Monday, March 13 and put them before a court on Wednesday, March 15.

“The two men told us that they would normally go to the spot near Graskop Road [where Chiloane was shot dead] to rob couples who use the area to engage in jola-joling [sex] in their cars,” Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, the Hawks spokesperson is quoted to have said.

They snatched his gun before firing shots at his thigh and upper body. his lover raised alarm before his colleague police officers arrived and realised he wad dead.

“They shot him in the leg. He tried [to] escape to the driver’s side, and he was shot again … The officer tried to speed off for about 124m but succumbed due to injuries sustained. It seemed like the suspect took his firearm and other items and [fled],” a source said.