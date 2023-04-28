ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

I killed 2 Ghanaian virgins, ate hearts for money ritual – Nigerian man confesses (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A video circulating online which shows a Nigerian man believed to be 22 years old, confessing in a church that he had visited Ghana, killed two virgins and eaten their hearts for money ritual has set tongues wagging.

I killed 2 Ghanaian virgins, ate hearts for money ritual – Nigerian man confesses in church
I killed 2 Ghanaian virgins, ate hearts for money ritual – Nigerian man confesses in church

The young man reportedly identified as Praise Iwoh, a native of Delta State, made the revelation when he visited God’s Delight Gospel Assembly in Nigeria for exorcism.

Recommended articles

He had visited the church seeking deliverance, lamenting he was on the verge of running mad. However, the pastor insisted that he must confess his sins, and that was when he opened the can of worms.

According to Iwoh, he was involved in human sacrifices for quick wealth and a herbalist in Ghana’s Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi directed him to present two virgins for the money ritual, and he did.

ADVERTISEMENT

He disclosed to an auditorium fully packed with church members that the herbalist instructed him to cut open the dead bodies of the virgins and remove their hearts.

As if those were not unimaginable enough, Iwoh said that he ate the hearts uncooked.

The spiritualist then gave him a ring to put on his finger which was supposed to serve as power for him to get rich. But instead of becoming wealthy overnight, the young man said he was rather becoming insane, hence the decision to seek spiritual intervention.

The video has got many people reacting and calling for his arrest and prosecution.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Couple arguing on storey building’s balcony falls off, lands on hard ground together

Couple arguing on storey building’s balcony falls off, lands on hard ground together (video)

Man shoots lady believed to be his lover multiple times at close range to death

Man shoots lady believed to be his lover multiple times at close range to death

I shot her 5 times in the chest, abdomen but not to kill her - Police inspector tells court in tears

I shot her 5 times in the chest but not to kill her - Police inspector tells court in tears

Stock photo: Butcher

Butcher slumps mysteriously and dies while serving a customer