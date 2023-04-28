The young man reportedly identified as Praise Iwoh, a native of Delta State, made the revelation when he visited God’s Delight Gospel Assembly in Nigeria for exorcism.
I killed 2 Ghanaian virgins, ate hearts for money ritual – Nigerian man confesses (video)
A video circulating online which shows a Nigerian man believed to be 22 years old, confessing in a church that he had visited Ghana, killed two virgins and eaten their hearts for money ritual has set tongues wagging.
He had visited the church seeking deliverance, lamenting he was on the verge of running mad. However, the pastor insisted that he must confess his sins, and that was when he opened the can of worms.
According to Iwoh, he was involved in human sacrifices for quick wealth and a herbalist in Ghana’s Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi directed him to present two virgins for the money ritual, and he did.
He disclosed to an auditorium fully packed with church members that the herbalist instructed him to cut open the dead bodies of the virgins and remove their hearts.
As if those were not unimaginable enough, Iwoh said that he ate the hearts uncooked.
The spiritualist then gave him a ring to put on his finger which was supposed to serve as power for him to get rich. But instead of becoming wealthy overnight, the young man said he was rather becoming insane, hence the decision to seek spiritual intervention.
The video has got many people reacting and calling for his arrest and prosecution.
