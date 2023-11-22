I saw big elephant caged, fighting for freedom but overpowered by angels – Owusu-Bempah

During a sermon to his congregants, the man of God said he saw on the dawn of November 19, 2023, a big elephant – which is the symbol of the NPP, caged and struggling for freedom but angels guarding the cage subdued it.

“When I woke up this dawn around 4:33 am, NPP listen, I have said I won’t publicly declare who wins the 2024 election but I will disclose it in-camera.

“I saw myself hovering over the country. I saw four corners and a divine presence, like images on the four corners of the land. I saw wind which rose like waves of the sea. And I saw something like a huge cage emerge.

“In the cage, I saw a big elephant caged. I did not know who locked it. I saw two standing on both sides (left and right) of the cage. The elephant wants to force its way out, the two presences, like angels, reprimand it and it quietens. But the elephant was strong and trying to break but it quietened after every reprimand.

“This sequence continued for a long while and it was so until the waves swept the cage away with the elephant,” Owusu-Bempah told his church members.

He added that he sought God’s interpretation of the divine encounter and he told him there was no ambiguity about what was revealed to him.

“So, I asked God what the interpretation of this was and he said, ‘Just as you saw it, so it is,” he added.

Not long ago, Owusu-Bempah vowed never to accept an invitation from President Akofo-Addo to the Jubilee House, or to attend any function at the government's request, accusing First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo of frowning at him whenever he got near her husband.