I shot her 5 times in the chest but not to kill her - Police inspector tells court in tears

Andreas Kamasah

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, the police officer accused of killing his 26-year-old girlfriend by shooting her five times in the abdomen and chest told the Asokore Mampong District Court in the Ashanti Region that his intention was not to kill the lady.

The married law enforcement officer popularly known as Tycoon pulled the trigger on Victoria Dapaah, also known as Maadwoa on April 20, 2023, at Adum in Kumasi.

He made his first appearance in court on Tuesday, April 25.

The prosecution team led by ACP Kofi Blagodzi told the court the accused demanded a refund of GHȼ5,000 he allegedly paid the deceased at a meeting in the presence of a female friend on the day of the shooting.

In court, the Presiding Magistrate, His Worship Buabin Quansah, asked the accused if he had anything to say after details of the offence were read in English and interpreted in the Twi language.

Then, the accused who was wearing an orange T-shirt over a pair of jeans shorts and slippers removed his black facemask and told the court amid sobbing and shedding tears that his intention was not to kill his mistress although he shot her five times in the chest and abdomen.

The court remanded him into police custody at the request of the prosecution team to allow for further investigation.

There was so much tention in the court premises that the accused officer had to be whisked away on the blindside of angry bereaved family members and loved ones of the deceased who were yearning to lynch him.

