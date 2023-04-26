I shot her 5 times in the chest but not to kill her - Police inspector tells court in tears

He made his first appearance in court on Tuesday, April 25.

The prosecution team led by ACP Kofi Blagodzi told the court the accused demanded a refund of GHȼ5,000 he allegedly paid the deceased at a meeting in the presence of a female friend on the day of the shooting.

In court, the Presiding Magistrate, His Worship Buabin Quansah, asked the accused if he had anything to say after details of the offence were read in English and interpreted in the Twi language.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, the accused who was wearing an orange T-shirt over a pair of jeans shorts and slippers removed his black facemask and told the court amid sobbing and shedding tears that his intention was not to kill his mistress although he shot her five times in the chest and abdomen.

The court remanded him into police custody at the request of the prosecution team to allow for further investigation.