I took the money but voted for my preferred candidate - Ejisu resident confesses

"The parliamentary candidates have been going round sharing money to the electorates to influence them to vote in their favour, and I was one of the fortunate ones," the resident stated, unapologetically revealing his actions.

Despite receiving GHC200 from a candidate engaged in vote-buying, the resident asserted their independence in decision-making.

"I prioritized which of the candidates would serve the best interest of the constituency," they explained, emphasizing his commitment to choosing the candidate he believed would effectively represent the Ejisu constituency's interests.

Expressing concern over the misuse of monetary influence in elections, the resident called upon political parties to refrain from such practices. "Allow voters to make informed decisions by voting for whoever they deem fit to serve their interests," he urged, advocating for a fair and transparent electoral process.

The Ejisu by-election, triggered by the unfortunate passing of late MP John Kumah on March 7, has garnered significant attention. With six candidates in contention, including prominent figures like Kwabena Boateng of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former NPP MP turned independent candidate Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, the race has intensified.

In a related development, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia issued a stern warning against supporting independent candidate Kwabena Owusu Aduomi. Addressing the electorate at a campaign rally, Dr Bawumia emphasized the importance of party loyalty, cautioning that a vote for Owusu Aduomi would benefit the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).