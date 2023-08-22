I’d love to be with him – Rescued Chibok girl wants to return to Boko Haram terrorist

However, she has told officials that one of the terrorists, identified as Adam married her while she was in their captivity and they have two children

She was rescued by members of the 81 Task Force Battalion at Dikwa during a raid inside the terrorists' camp and listed as being kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014. Theatre Commander for Operation Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen. Gold Chibuisi said Nkeki was number 55 out of over 200 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped about nine years ago.

“While in captivity, she was forcefully married to one Adam, a Boko Haram terrorist.

“Since her rescue, she has undergone thorough medical examination in our medical facility. Equally, she has been adequately resuscitated and will be handed over to Borno State,” Gen. Chibuisi is quoted to have said.

After being handed over to the Borno State Ministry for Women Affairs Nkeki told officials that she wouldn’t need another man to marry aside from one of her kidnappers.

‘’I already have a husband. I am married to Adam. We fled from captivity together.’’

Nkeki was one of the 276 Chibok girls that were abducted in 2014 during the term of former President Goodluck Jonathan from their secondary school in Chibok, Borno State. With hundreds of them still missing, more than half of the girls were eventually saved.

She told officials that she and her husband, Adam had repented from terrorism and had escaped from the Boko Haram’s camp at the Dikwa axis and got to a point where the Nigerian soldiers discovered and rescued them.

