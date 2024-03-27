If the meat is tough, don't pull it - Pastor gives tips on first-time meeting in-laws

She continued, addressing cultural norms: "When you get there, depending on your culture. In my culture, we kneel to greet elders. As a Yoruba girl, you will kneel down and remain on your knees and let your eyes look down. It's not that you will be staring at the mama and the baba and everybody there. Let them tell you to stand up before you stand up," Adejumo advised.

The clergywoman stressed the importance of restraint, even for extroverted individuals. "Even if you are an extrovert, please pretend that day," she urged, underlining the significance of maintaining decorum during initial interactions.

Adejumo provided detailed instructions on seating arrangements and attire, advising women to sit promptly upon arrival and to dress comfortably and modestly. "Your own is more than the man. Remember what you wear will not be something you will be looking for a scarf and then one high heel shoe that will make you shake," she cautioned.

Additionally, she cautioned against interfering in conversations and recommended against finishing meals if the food is unsatisfactory. "If the meat is tough, don't pull it. Just leave it like that and make sure no oil spills on your dress. Carry your plate," she instructed, emphasizing the need for tact and diplomacy.

The clergywoman's guidance has sparked discussions on social media, with some expressing agreement with her recommendations, while others advocate for authenticity over pretence in such situations.