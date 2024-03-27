ADVERTISEMENT
If the meat is tough, don't pull it - Pastor gives tips on first-time meeting in-laws

Andreas Kamasah

In a recent sermon at her church, Funke Adejumo, a respected clergywoman, offered advice to women preparing to meet their future in-laws for the first time, emphasizing the importance of cultural respect and proper etiquette.

Renowned clergywoman, Funke Adejumo [Legit]
Adejumo's counsel encompassed various aspects of behaviour and decorum during the crucial first encounter with prospective parents-in-law. "As a woman, when you are going on that first trip, you don't go with a gift or something too big, maybe just a basket of fruits or a wrapper for mama," she stated, emphasizing modesty in gift-giving.

She continued, addressing cultural norms: "When you get there, depending on your culture. In my culture, we kneel to greet elders. As a Yoruba girl, you will kneel down and remain on your knees and let your eyes look down. It's not that you will be staring at the mama and the baba and everybody there. Let them tell you to stand up before you stand up," Adejumo advised.

The clergywoman stressed the importance of restraint, even for extroverted individuals. "Even if you are an extrovert, please pretend that day," she urged, underlining the significance of maintaining decorum during initial interactions.

Adejumo provided detailed instructions on seating arrangements and attire, advising women to sit promptly upon arrival and to dress comfortably and modestly. "Your own is more than the man. Remember what you wear will not be something you will be looking for a scarf and then one high heel shoe that will make you shake," she cautioned.

Additionally, she cautioned against interfering in conversations and recommended against finishing meals if the food is unsatisfactory. "If the meat is tough, don't pull it. Just leave it like that and make sure no oil spills on your dress. Carry your plate," she instructed, emphasizing the need for tact and diplomacy.

The clergywoman's guidance has sparked discussions on social media, with some expressing agreement with her recommendations, while others advocate for authenticity over pretence in such situations.

While Adejumo's advice may be seen as traditional by some, it underscores the importance of respecting cultural norms and displaying appropriate behaviour during pivotal familial encounters, a sentiment that resonates with many.

