IGP Dampare exchanges handshake, pleasantries with Supt. Asare who wants him removed (video)

Interestingly, Superintendent Asare stood up to reciprocate the gesture but in an obviously hesitant manner, suggesting that he either felt embarrassed or still harboured bitterness against his boss.

He was seen in another leaked video in circulation, telling the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu that the IGP is delaying and that he couldn’t wait to see him gotten rid of.

Meanwhile, the IGP has said that Commissioner of Police, Alex George Mensah got it completely wrong when he described him as the worst IGP in the history of Ghana.

According to him, the records across the country do not support his accuser’s assertion. He outlined several achievements of the police under his leadership, including police visibility, decentralization of various units, and reduction of crime among many other things as reasons that he could not have been the worst IGP in the history of Ghana.

COP Alex George Mensah, while speaking to the parliamentary ad hoc committee probing a leaked audio recording in which he and Superintendent George Asare were captured plotting to get rid of the IGP, alleged that his boss was not managing the Ghana Police Service well and that many officers were not happy.

“Honourable member and honourable chair, several opportunities and what I said yesterday if you give me the opportunity today, I will say it again. For me, for the 31 years, I have been in the service, he is the worst IGP ever,” COP Mensah told the Samuel Atta Akyea-chaired committee.

The leaked audio was recorded secretly by Bugri Naabu with whom the senior officers were having the conversation in his office.

But appearing before the same committee on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, IGP Dr Dampare said COP Mensah probably had a slip of the tongue, and that he must have meant to say otherwise.

“I think my colleague meant to say I’m the best IGP in Ghana’s history. I think it was a slip of the tongue on his part,” the IGP said.