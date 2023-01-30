‘I’ll let you come and help' - Kyiri Abosom tells church ladies as he announces divorce (video)

He admitted to fathering a child outside his marriage, a situation he said pushed his wife to opt out of the marriage.

“My wife has left and for over a year now, we do not see her in church. She says she has a problem with me having a daughter out of our marriage. She has sued me but the court said since we did not marry there, they cannot handle it.

“She has sued me in several courts claiming my properties. She also wants to take custody of the children. She asked the court to sack all my maids so I’ve sacked them. When you meet your gossiping friends and they complain about your Pastor’s wife, tell them they are no longer married,” Kyiri Abosom said to his congregants as captured in a video in circulation online.

Fearing the development might make him lose the trust of his followers, the pastor urged them to forget about it and focus on the main reason they came to the church. He said they should disassociate him as a man of God from the scandal and continue to follow him.

“You are here because of me and not because of my marriage. Stop gossiping and focus on why you came here. When God called me, my wife wasn’t part of the call, the power given to me is from God and not my wife. God called me and I’m doing my work. If she says she is leaving, she can leave. There are a number of beautiful ladies here and I f I need your support, I will let you come and help me,” he pontificated.