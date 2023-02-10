Woman slashes 5-year-old boy’s fingers for allegedly trying to steal fish

“Yesterday around 6:30, I heard Kwasi crying loudly, so I asked Sister Ama to enquire why he was crying and what had occurred, she replied that she had slashed off his fingers for stealing fish from her soup.

“I followed up by asking her if she had used a knife or a blade, to which she replied, ‘knife’ So I remarked, Sister Ama, you're wicked. I then called the boy and along with another tenant gave him first aid,” a neighbour is quoted to have said.

“What I saw yesterday is that the woman chopped the boy's fingers with a knife. One of my sisters was braiding her hair at the place and she heard the youngster crying so she asked him to come.

“Even though the aunt tried to stop him from coming, the sister insisted and when the boy arrived, we saw that three of his fingers had been cut,” another witness added.

The victim reportedly lost his mother not long ago and was staying with his uncle and his wife when she subjected him to the cruel treatment.