ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

I’m single, searching and too lonely – 26-year-old Precious cries (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A young bachelorette who could no bear her singleness any longer put aside shyness to announce her availability for a relationship, saying she was too lonely.

I’m single, searching and too lonely – 26-year-old Precious cries for a man
I’m single, searching and too lonely – 26-year-old Precious cries for a man

The Nigerian lady who identified herself simply as Precious in a series of self-recorded videos on her X page, called for suitors and promised to reply to every single private message that would be sent to her to ask her out.

Recommended articles

“My name is Precious, I am 26, I live in Lagos, Nigeria. I am single and searching, yep lonely as fxxk.

“My husband might be on your timeline 😂,” Precious wrote to caption videos of her lying in bed while advertising herself.

According to @PreshybO - as she is known on X, she was an independent woman who could afford to take care of herself, but her social life was nothing to write home about because he was an introvert who didn’t like going out too often.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I manage a lounge I am an Influencer and I create UGC for brands.

“I like singing, I am very fun to be around but i’m an introvert. I don’t go out a lot, I have social anxiety. I like swimming, it is what I do for fun,” she added.

Interestingly, not long after her post went viral on social media, Precious was overwhelmed with messages from numerous men expressing interest in her.

“I promise to reply to every DM, my DM is flooded right now. Patience chubby ones,” she wrote.

She has yet to update her followers on whether she has found her spec of a man from the litany of suitors that have contacted her.

ADVERTISEMENT
Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

El Molo, a tribe of only 99 members where 1 person must die when 1 baby is born

This tribe has only 99 members because when 1 baby is born, 1 person must die [Video]

A woman in handcuffs

Woman arrested for taking salaries from 16 companies each month for no work for 3 years

Doctor given army uniform and AK47, sent to battlefield for criticizing Burkinabe President

Doctor given army uniform and AK47, sent to battlefield for criticizing Burkinabe President

I apologize to Mahama, he’s a wonderful man and I’ve not been fair to him – Agyapong

I apologise to Mahama, he’s a wonderful man and I’ve not been fair to him – Agyapong