I’m single, searching and too lonely – 26-year-old Precious cries (video)

“My name is Precious, I am 26, I live in Lagos, Nigeria. I am single and searching, yep lonely as fxxk.

“My husband might be on your timeline 😂,” Precious wrote to caption videos of her lying in bed while advertising herself.

According to @PreshybO - as she is known on X, she was an independent woman who could afford to take care of herself, but her social life was nothing to write home about because he was an introvert who didn’t like going out too often.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I manage a lounge I am an Influencer and I create UGC for brands.

“I like singing, I am very fun to be around but i’m an introvert. I don’t go out a lot, I have social anxiety. I like swimming, it is what I do for fun,” she added.

Interestingly, not long after her post went viral on social media, Precious was overwhelmed with messages from numerous men expressing interest in her.

“I promise to reply to every DM, my DM is flooded right now. Patience chubby ones,” she wrote.

She has yet to update her followers on whether she has found her spec of a man from the litany of suitors that have contacted her.