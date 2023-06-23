He disclosed that a time came when the daughter was exposing her body in a seductive way and he warned, but she even did worst. As he couldn’t resist the temptation anymore, he had sex with his biological daughter for the first time and that was the beginning of his troubles.

“My daughter is quite endowed. She has a beautiful shape so when she comes to my room in just panty and no bra or naked, I think a

bit far.

“I started shouting at her anytime she is dressed like that so she sees I didn't like that but she didn't stop.

“I tried man, I really did try but I just couldn't anymore at some point. I slept with her. I wish I didn't do it but she never stopped tempting me and I was growing so fond of her. It happened once and I was hating myself for it but I don't think she understood the degree of the abomination we had committed.

She actually asked me for it another time and I angrily sent her away from the room. Another day she did again and I gave in. I will say for the past five months we've been having sex,” the worried father lamented revealed.

He added that all his efforts to send the daughter abroad for studies to end the incestuous affair have been fruitless because she is not interested. He is seeking help to overcome the situation lamenting he feels so guilty that he might commit suicide.

I'm struggling to stop having sex with my 20-year-old daughter - Suicidal man cries Pulse Ghana

