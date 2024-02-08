It’s sad Bawumia spent 7 years thinking of himself as driver’s mate - Lawyer

Drawing an analogy, Bawumia likened himself to a driver’s mate who lacks control over the steering wheel, expressing a desire to transition from this subordinate role to becoming the driver, effectively assuming control of Ghana’s governance.

"As Vice-President, I am like a driver’s mate. But if, by the Grace of God, you make me President, I will be in the driver's seat with constitutionally mandated authority to pursue my vision and my priorities,” Bawumia stated on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, during an address outlining his vision for the country if elected president in December’s election.

“Clearly, the initial conditions that we inherited in 2017 are not the same as they will be in 2025. Therefore, my priorities will be different. We have accomplished many commendable feats, and I will seek to build upon them,” he elaborated.

However, lawyer Srem-Sai disagrees, asserting that the Vice President was simply unaware of his mandate and failed to utilize it for the country's benefit.

“The regrettable aspect of Dr. Bawumia’s speech, for me, is the fact that he spent 7 years regarding himself as a driver’s mate when he, in actual fact and by law, is a second driver. Things are beginning to make sense now. Imagine if he understood his role,” the private legal practitioner wrote, contending that “the Vice President of Ghana is a second driver (not a driver’s mate).”

He explained that “a mate doesn’t drive, whether in the presence or absence of the driver. The Vice President, on the other hand, automatically acts as President in the absence of the President. The President may even, while present, grant him control over essential national matters.

“A typical mate is not qualified to drive. In fact, he doesn’t have a driver’s license. He aspires to obtain it one day. The Vice President of Ghana, on the other hand, has the same qualification requirements as the President. He is expected to know how to be President from scratch. A driver has the power to dismiss his mate and replace him at any time. Summarily. The President of Ghana has no authority to dismiss his Vice ever.”