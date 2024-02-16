I've never paid or taken bribe - Woyome challenges GLC on Nerquaye Tetteh disbarment

Woyome, central to the GH¢51 million Waterville judgement debt case, contends that the Council's actions amount to contempt of court, while also acknowledging transferring GH¢400,000 to Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh's wife, asserting it was solely for humanitarian reasons.

He asserted that Nerquaye-Tetteh's disbarment by the General Legal Council was targeted at him, threatening to sue the regulatory body of the legal profession in Ghana.

The General Legal Council recently struck Samuel Nerquaye Tetteh's name from the Roll of Lawyers in Ghana following revelations of receiving GHC 400,000.00 from Woyome. This disciplinary action was taken pursuant to legal provisions, as announced in a notice dated January 31st, 2024.

The notice outlined charges against Nerquaye Tetteh, a Chief State Attorney in the office of the Attorney-General, specifically related to his involvement in the case of Alfred Agbesi Woyome vs. Attorney General & Anor. The accusation focused on the transfer of GHC 400,000.00 directly from Woyome to the bank account of Nerquaye Tetteh's wife, Mrs. Gifty Nerquaye Tetteh, without reasonable explanation, tarnishing the dignity and reputation of the legal profession.

As a result, Nerquaye Tetteh is prohibited from practising law, holding himself out as a lawyer, or providing legal services to the public. The withdrawal of his license is immediate, as confirmed by a notice signed by Justice Cyra Pamela C.A. Koranteng JA, Judicial Secretary and Secretary to the General Legal Council.