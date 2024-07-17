Joe Biden has sent his team to me to help him win US elections - Rev. Owusu Bempah

Owusu-Bempah expressed a personal preference for supporting former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election, despite Biden's request. He highlighted the intense nature of current political affairs, referencing an alleged attack on Trump.

"Nowadays, politics has become bloody. I heard Trump had been shot, but he didn't die. I don't know why they want to shoot Trump, but when I saw that they had taken the key from him and he would lose for Joe Biden to come, do you remember?" Owusu-Bempah said.

He continued, clarifying that his support for Trump is a personal choice rather than a prophecy.

"It happened, and now he is coming back. I said he would return, and now he is coming back to contest. This time, I am not going to say anything, but I am going to pray for him. I want him to win. This is my personal support for him and not a prophecy."

Addressing Biden's request, Owusu-Bempah explained that despite his previous statements, he would still pray for Biden’s success in the election.

"Joe Biden's people have come to me, that whatever I can do to make Joe Biden get the strength to win the election, I should do it. Then what I just said about Trump, Joe Biden has heard it. This is trouble, so I also support Joe Biden with prayers."

He admitted that he initially forgot about Biden’s delegation. He recounted how he remembered their request while praying for both candidates.

"Praying for Joe Biden and Trump. I have even forgotten that Joe Biden has sent his people to me. I told them to come this Friday. When they came, the pastor was in my house, and I had forgotten that Joe Biden had sent his people to me."

Americans will head to the polls in November 2024 to elect the next US president. The election will be held on Tuesday, 5 November 2024. The winner will serve a term of four years in the White House starting in January 2025.