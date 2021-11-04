RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

White House Official Visits Ghana to Discuss Infrastructure Opportunities

Authors:

APO Importer

U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh visited Accra this week to discuss President Biden’s Build Back Better World initiative with stakeholders and to meet with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. Singh’s visit to Ghana follows his participation in COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, where President Biden reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to address the climate crisis while mobilizing investment capital to build infrastructure that drives sustainable economic recovery.

U.S. Embassy in Ghana
U.S. Embassy in Ghana

“Ghana is our first stop in Africa after COP26 to meet with partners about President Biden’s Build Back Better World initiative. We will work together to support high-quality, sustainable improvements to address the demand of countries with major infrastructure needs,” said Deputy National Security Adviser Singh.

Recommended articles

Singh’s meeting with Vice President Bawumia is a continuation of the close bilateral engagement between the Biden and Akufo-Addo Administrations, which includes U.S. Vice President Harris’s meeting at the White House with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo in September, followed by the recent visit of Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee.

While in Accra, Singh also met with infrastructure stakeholders, including companies working in Ghana. As part of his trip to West Africa, Deputy National Security Advisor Singh will visit Dakar, Senegal on Friday and Saturday.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Ghana.

Media files

U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Adapting to Keep People Living with HIV Taking their Treatment in the Central African Republic

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

On International Drug Users' Day, UNAIDS Calls for Action Against the Criminalization of People Who Use Drugs and for Community-led Harm Reduction Programmes

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

Summit concludes with a call for action to reinvent the response to the HIV pandemic and end AIDS in Western and Central Africa

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

Charting a Path for Africa; African Business and Policymakers Should Outline Energy Transition and ESG Policies at African Energy Week in Cape Town (By Tobi Karim)

African Energy Chamber