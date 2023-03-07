The threat to her life, which she has reported to authorities in Liberia was issued by a Facebook user who called for her killing.
Josephine Nkrumah, ECOWAS ambassador in Liberia raises alarm over death threat
Former Commissioner of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Josephine Nkrumah, who is now the Economic Community Of West African States (Ecowas)’s ambassador to Liberia has raised alarm over a death threat.
3news reports Madam Nkrumah as having said in a letter to the Liberian justice ministry that said Facebook user, identified as Carson, posted on the social media platform, urging the Monrovia mayor to send her “down six feet”.
According to the Facebook user, killing the ECOWAS ambassador would draw the international community’s attention to the insecurity in Liberia.
However, Madam Nkrumah is not taking the matter lightly at all, hence the complaint to the Liberian authorities.
It is expected that the Liberian authorities will act on the complaint swiftly by fishing out and arresting the said Facebook user, and also strengthening Madam Nkrumah’s security.
She resigned from the NCCE last year to take up the ECOWAS job and has since been replaced by Kathleen Addy.
While swearing in the new NCCE boss at the Jubilee House on Thursday, June 16, President Akufo-Addo rubbished claims that the commission’s independence has been compromised by political administrations.
“Madam Chairperson, I need not remind you that you are not subject to the direction or control of any person or authority in the performance of your functions, including myself as the head of the Executive,” he said.
The Commission works to promote and sustain democracy and inculcate in the Ghanaian citizenry, the awareness of their rights and obligations, through civic education.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh