Kim Jong Un executes 30 North Korean officials after floods killed many people

According to a report by South Korea's TV Chosun, citing an anonymous government official, between 20 and 30 regional officials from the worst-hit areas were executed last month. These officials were reportedly charged with corruption and dereliction of duty, with Kim’s regime swiftly moving to enforce capital punishment. “It has been determined that 20 to 30 cadres in the flood-stricken area were executed at the same time late last month,” the official stated.

The severe flooding in late July, particularly in Jagang Province, reportedly killed up to 4,000 people and displaced more than 15,000. However, independent verification of the exact death toll or the executions has not yet emerged, though credible outlets like Bloomberg and The New York Post have picked up the story. The North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) previously acknowledged the catastrophe, with Kim vowing to “strictly punish” those responsible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kang Bong-hoon, the provincial party committee secretary of Chagang Province, was among those dismissed by Kim during an emergency meeting convened in the wake of the disaster. While his fate remains uncertain, Kim’s firm crackdown on his officials has drawn widespread attention.

Kim Jong Un personally surveyed the damage last month and was seen meeting with flood victims. During his visit, he claimed that it would take months to rebuild the destroyed infrastructure. Meanwhile, he denied allegations made by South Korea about the exact number of deaths, refuting claims that thousands perished.

The execution of high-ranking officials for perceived failures is not new in North Korea. In 2019, Kim Hyok Chol, the regime’s nuclear envoy to the United States, was reportedly executed after failing to broker a successful summit between Kim and then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

North Korea is notorious for its public executions, often using them as a tool to maintain strict control. The Korea Times previously reported that the regime conducted an average of 10 public executions annually prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.