Kingsley Ofosu, sole survivor of famous ‘Deadly Voyage’ arrested for €120K fraud

He was arraigned before the Takoradi Circuit Court B where the police prosecutor, Inspector Robert Yawson disclosed that Ofosu had been on the police’s wanted list since 1998.

Inspector Yawson added that the suspect had left his home in Tanokrom, a Takoradi suburb, and moved to an unidentified place, making it challenging for the authorities to find him.

He requested the court to remand the suspect, claiming that if the suspect were to be granted bail, he might flee again and impede investigations.

Victor Owusu, Ofosu's lawyer, however, requested that his client be given bail, but his request was denied.

As a result, Ofosu has been placed on remand and is scheduled to return to court on Monday, October 30, according to 3news.com.

In a phone interview with Connect FM from Germany, Charles Ohemeng, the complainant, described how he had done business with Ofosu in 1997, involving the transportation of cars and printing machines for a total of €120,000. He added that after the business, he could not hear from Ofosu for the past two and a half decades until his arrest recently.

The story of Kingsley Ofosu first went viral after he escaped a horrific attack on a bunch of African stowaways in 1992. His incredible story was subsequently made into the film "Deadly Voyage," which was released by HBO and the BBC and included a number of well-known actors.