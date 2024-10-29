Koforidua residents horrified as mother leaves newborn baby to die in gutter

Local residents suspect that the baby may have been abandoned by the mother immediately after birth.

Mothers may abandon their newborns due to a range of complex factors, including economic hardship, social stigma, and lack of support. Financial instability can make it difficult to provide for a child, while the shame associated with unplanned pregnancies or being an unwed mother may lead to feelings of isolation.

Additionally, a lack of family or community support can leave mothers feeling overwhelmed, and mental health issues like postpartum depression can impair their ability to cope with the demands of motherhood. Fear of child welfare intervention may also drive some mothers to abandon their infants.

Addressing these challenges requires comprehensive support services, education, and mental health resources for expectant and new mothers.

Recently, an investigation was launched into reports of a young mother allegedly selling her two-week-old baby for GH¢300 in Nkotompo, a community within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.

The mother, identified as 35-year-old Mena Efua, is reported to have handed over her newborn to an unknown individual who claimed they could locate a buyer. This information was allegedly revealed by Efua’s elder sister, Maame Esi, during an interview with Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, host of Connect FM’s Omanbapa Morning Show. Maame Esi, who assisted in the baby’s home delivery a few weeks earlier, became suspicious after the child’s sudden disappearance.

“I helped her deliver at home just last Monday, and now the baby is missing. When I confronted her, she admitted to giving the child to someone in exchange for GH¢300, but she’s refusing to disclose who the person is,” Maame Esi recounted.

