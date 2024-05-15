Lady, 26, says she's not eaten food or drunk water in 16 years: 'It’s God's work'

While Ambaw's claims have garnered widespread interest, medical confirmation has remained elusive. Despite undergoing numerous tests, including examinations at a hospital in Addis Ababa, no definitive evidence has been found to support or refute her assertions. Notably, doctors did confirm the absence of any food in her intestines during one examination.

Ambaw's case gained renewed attention when travel vlogger Drew Binsky visited her after hearing her story while in Ethiopia. His video documenting their encounter quickly went viral, drawing further scrutiny to Ambaw's extraordinary claims. This isn't the first time she's been in the spotlight; rumours of her ability to survive without sustenance began circulating in 2016, prompting extensive media coverage.

In her own words, Ambaw recalls the last time she consumed food—a red lentil stew with injera, a traditional Ethiopian dish. She initially concealed her lack of appetite from her family but eventually revealed the truth. Remarkably, she maintains that she hasn't needed to use the bathroom for bodily functions in the past 16 years, except during bathing.

In 2021, news surfaced that the Ethiopian Prime Minister had arranged for Ambaw to undergo testing by doctors in Dubai. While she claims the doctors found nothing wrong with her, details regarding any ongoing observation remain unclear.

When asked about her extraordinary circumstance, Ambaw simply attributes it to divine intervention, stating, "I have nothing to say. It's God's work, and I just accept that."

Ambaw's claim challenges established beliefs about human physiology, as Guinness World Records states the longest recorded period without food and water is 18 days. However, Ambaw asserts she has surpassed this mark, living without both sustenance and liquids for over 16 years.

