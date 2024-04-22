Law firm’s mistake causes wrong couple's divorce, judge says it can’t be reversed

The mishap occurred at the prestigious London law firm Vardags, led by Ayesha Vardag, dubbed the "diva of divorce." A Vardags clerk inadvertently selected the wrong couple, referred to in court as Mr. and Mrs Williams, from a dropdown menu on an online portal while processing divorce paperwork. The couple, who had been married for 21 years until their separation in 2023, were still sorting out financial arrangements when the erroneous divorce order was submitted.

Remarkably, the divorce was finalized in a mere 21 minutes, leaving the couple stunned and scrambling to rectify the error. Despite Vardags' efforts to overturn the divorce order, a senior judge, Sir Andrew McFarlane, president of the family division, refused to intervene, citing the importance of maintaining the finality and certainty of divorce decrees.

"There is a strong public policy interest in respecting the certainty and finality that flows from a final divorce order and maintaining the status quo that it has established," Sir McFarlane emphasized, as quoted by theguardian.com.

Vardags, in its defence, acknowledged the mistake made by its employee but expressed dismay at the judge's decision. Ayesha Vardag criticized the ruling, arguing that allowing a clerical error to dictate such life-altering decisions undermines the principles of justice and intentionality upon which the legal system is built.

"The state should not be divorcing people on the basis of a clerical error," Vardag asserted. "There has to be intention on the part of the person divorcing because the principle of intention underpins the justice of our legal system."

Despite the firm's insistence that the error was unintentional and its subsequent plea for the divorce order to be rescinded, the judge maintained that such online processes entail multiple steps, suggesting that the final click initiating the divorce was not accidental.

"Like many similar online processes, an operator may only get to the final screen where the final click of the mouse is made after traveling through a series of earlier screens," Sir McFarlane clarified.

