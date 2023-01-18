Lifeless bodies of woman and son found hanging inside uncompleted building

Some eyewitnesses in the area told Connect FM that they chanced on the bodies of the young mother and her son hanging in the early morning of Wednesday, January 2023.

3news.com quotes one of the witnesses, Nana Yaw, as saying: “We came to work in the building as labourers and saw the lifeless body of the lady and her son when we got there.

“She could be in her early twenties whilst her son would be around four years. We don’t know where they come from and we don’t know any of their family members. They are still there on the ropes.”

Mother and son found hanging dead Pulse Ghana

The news website reports the assemblyman for Ajoa, Robert James Yankey as saying that the woman was not known to be a resident of the area.

“Information I have gathered is that residents around the community saw the young lady begging for money with her son yesterday around 4:00 pm. Nobody saw them again until this morning when we saw them dead in the uncompleted building. We do not know her in this community so we believe she came from somewhere else,” he said.