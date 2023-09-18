Man confesses to killing baby girl because he wants a boy

He was arrested by the Kano State Hisbah Board on Friday.

The Deputy Commander General of Operations for the board, Dr Mujahid Aminudeen issued a statement about the incident, saying the suspect admitted to the board's officers that he gave the infant a local insecticide called Otapiapia.

“Salisu also drugged the mother of the baby, Sa’ade, with a cup of tea which contained sleeping tablets before carrying out the criminal act.

“The suspect confessed to the crime, saying he preferred a male child but his wife gave birth to a female, which prompted him to end the baby’s life,” the statement said, as quoted by NAN.

Aminudeen added that Salisu was handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

In an earlier report, a man died after his wife squeezed his testicles during a disagreement.

Nigeria’s Delta Police Command arrested the woman following the incident in Mosogar Community, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Bright Edafe, the command’s spokesperson confirmed the incident.

“She did not cut the testicles; she drew it, and you know that part is delicate.

“The man died in the process and the suspect has been arrested,” the police boss is quoted to have said.

The woman’s arrest followed a complaint filed by his elder brother after she had escaped from the house sensing danger.

“My younger brother’s wife (name withheld) held and drew the testicles of her husband, Efemini, aged 32 while they were fighting in Mosogar.

“In the process, my brother slumped and was rushed to the hospital where he was later certified dead,” the bereaved man is quoted to have told the police.

