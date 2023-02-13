Man dies while exchanging blows with school bus driver who allegedly defiled his daughter

According to pulse.ng, spokesman of the police in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident and said that his outfit had launched a manhunt for the driver, identified as Jacob.

READ ALSO: Drama in class as lecturer finds out his nursery teacher is now his student

Frederick’s widow narrated to the News Agency of Nigeria that her husband became furious and engaged in a physical fight with the driver, leading to his unfortunate death.

“On Wednesday, Feb. 1, my daughter told me that her school bus driver had been taking her to his house at Ajuwon, on the pretext that he needed to drop something at home and that she should follow him.

“When they entered the house, the driver would ask my daughter to sit on his lap; to raise her school uniform and to kiss him on his mouth.

“I told my husband what our daughter said on Monday, Feb. 6 and he immediately called the school to lodge a complaint and said he was also reporting the allegation to the police,” she said.

When the couple took their daughter to the school, the owner of the school queried the driver and he denied the allegation of defilement.

“My husband who was visibly angry went to the driver and shouted at him to question why he had molested his daughter.

“My husband angrily slapped the driver and they started fighting during which he pushed my husband on his chest. He fell and efforts to revive him were abortive.

“We rushed him to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead,’’ the widow added.