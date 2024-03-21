The Nigerian man, who chose to remain unidentified, disclosed his resentment on the anonymous messaging platform, NGL, stating that his wife had been unemployed for three years before securing the position, which not only boasts a substantial salary but also includes the provision of an official car.
Man wants wife to reject juicy job offer because her salary will be bigger than his
A jealous man has voiced his disapproval of his wife's recent job offer simply because it offers a higher salary than his monthly earnings, a situation he is not prepared to accept.
Recommended articles
Expressing his discontentment with the situation, the man conveyed his reluctance to accept his wife earning more than him. He admitted to contemplating advising his wife to reject the job offer to avoid what he perceives as an imbalance in their financial status.
He stated, "My wife just got a job after 3yrs and the salary is way higher than mine and it even comes with an official car while I don't have a car. I want to tell her not to accept the job cause I can’t allow my wife to have money than me, is it right?"
This revelation sheds light on societal norms and expectations regarding gender roles and financial dynamics within marriages. It also prompts reflection on issues of insecurity and pride within relationships.
While the man's sentiments may stem from deeply ingrained cultural beliefs or personal insecurities, they highlight the need for open and honest communication between spouses to address such concerns and navigate challenges together.
The story has sparked discussions on social media platforms, with many users urging the man to reconsider his stance and prioritize his wife's professional achievements and well-being over traditional notions of masculinity and financial dominance.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh