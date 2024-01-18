'May my firstborn and I die' - NDC members swear oath administered by Afriyie Ankrah

In the video, Ankrah is seen dressed in a white kaftan, presiding over the ceremony with a white cloth laid on the floor. Participants stand on the white cloth before him, holding a long, shiny sword, as they take turns solemnly reciting the oath. The pledge involves a commitment not to compromise the party's interests for personal gain in the upcoming elections, with dire consequences if they were to break their vow.

The oath concludes with participants saying, "As I hold this sword, I swear that if I compromise and sell out my party in exchange for money in the next election, may I die and my first child also die, so help me God."

ADVERTISEMENT

The motive behind this ritualistic oath-taking remains shrouded in mystery, with some individuals describing it as occultic. The widely condemned ceremony was seemingly filmed with the organizers' knowledge and later surfaced on the internet, causing a storm of reactions from the public.