The footage features a prominent party figure, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, administering the oath, which involves members pledging to die alongside their firstborns if they betray the party.
'May my firstborn and I die' - NDC members swear oath administered by Afriyie Ankrah
A video capturing members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) swearing a solemn oath has surfaced online, leading to intense public backlash and concerns over the nature of the ceremony.
In the video, Ankrah is seen dressed in a white kaftan, presiding over the ceremony with a white cloth laid on the floor. Participants stand on the white cloth before him, holding a long, shiny sword, as they take turns solemnly reciting the oath. The pledge involves a commitment not to compromise the party's interests for personal gain in the upcoming elections, with dire consequences if they were to break their vow.
The oath concludes with participants saying, "As I hold this sword, I swear that if I compromise and sell out my party in exchange for money in the next election, may I die and my first child also die, so help me God."
The motive behind this ritualistic oath-taking remains shrouded in mystery, with some individuals describing it as occultic. The widely condemned ceremony was seemingly filmed with the organizers' knowledge and later surfaced on the internet, causing a storm of reactions from the public.
Critics argue that such practices undermine the democratic process and question the transparency and integrity of the NDC as the party prepares for the December 7 elections. The NDC, seeking to regain power from the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) after losing in 2016 and failing to secure victory in 2020, now faces increased scrutiny and internal strife following the controversial emergence of the video. Authorities and party leaders are expected to address the situation and clarify the circumstances surrounding the oath-taking ceremony.
