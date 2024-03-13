My husband always defecates in bed during orgasm - Ghanaian woman cries

The woman's anguish is palpable as she recounts the persistent nature of her husband's behaviour, despite their efforts to address it. "My husband has had this problem since we started dating till now," she revealed, expressing her frustration and helplessness in finding a solution.

Despite the challenges posed by her husband's behaviour, the woman emphasized his positive attributes, describing him as a "responsible, good, and loving husband." However, the toll it has taken on her mental health is evident as she confessed, "I am going through a lot because it makes me vomit, mentally I am breaking down."

Struggling to cope with the situation, the woman expressed her uncertainty about the future of their marriage, contemplating the difficult decision of whether to stay or leave. "I don’t know whether to leave the marriage because right now we have two kids," she lamented, highlighting the profound impact of the issue on their family life.

ADVERTISEMENT

With desperation evident in her voice, the woman pleaded for help to navigate this challenging predicament. Her courageous decision to share her story mirrors the complexities within intimate relationships and the importance of seeking support when faced with overwhelming difficulties.