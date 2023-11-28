My husband married me because of my superdelicious light soup - Amy Newman

Amy was reacting to the controversy that was stoked by a Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci a few days ago that Ghanaian jollof was tasteless and that Nigerian one was far better. She said the Guinness World Record-winning chef got it all wrong.

According to her, Ghanaian jollof remains unbeatable, touting her culinary prowess for instance. She then went on further to recall how a magically scrumptious light soup she prepared for her lover left him lovestruck, and he decided to marry her.

Amy lamented how some young ladies nowadays don’t take delight in cooking and are not willing to learn although it was a big deal a few decades ago.

A year ago, the 'Ehuntahun Nyame' singer disclosed that she met her husband in a nightclub.

She explained that she loved dancing back in the days when she was growing up, hence, she was always frequenting the club to have fun. She adds that her brother owned a nightclub somewhere in Takoradi and she was always there.

“Dancing is part of my talent. My husband spotted me at the club. He saw me there but didn’t approach me. A week later, he came to my house with his friend. So, basically, that is where it started," Amy Newman revealed.

In an interview on TV XYZ, the Gospel Minister who has been married to Rev. Kwesi Newman for over 40 years now, detailed that her husband who was in love with her told her directly he wanted to marry her and didn’t beat about the bush.

“He told me straight that he wanted to marry me," she said and added that eventually got married to him when she was 18 years old. Celebrating her husband on his birthday last year, she said "My love for you grows and grows forever. Even after 40 years of marriage, I am always discovering new reasons to love you. You’re an amazing husband and I feel so lucky. Have a great birthday, dear. Happy Birthday Daddy".

In another post, she said: "Words to describe my husband. Wonderful, amazing, unique, incomparable, handsome, strong, incredible…I could go on forever. Wishing you a blessed birthday".