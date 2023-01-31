My infidelity and broken marriage shouldn’t make you leave my church - Kyiri Abosom begs

“My wife has left and for over a year now, we do not see her in church. When you meet your gossiping friends and they complain about your Pastor’s wife, tell them they are no longer married,” Kyiri Abosom said to his congregants as captured in a video in circulation online.

Fearing that the development might make him lose credibility and cause some of his congregants to abandon his church, the man of God who is seeking to become President of Ghana on the ticket of his Ghana Union Movement party pleaded with the members to look beyond his transgression and stay committed to the church.

“You are here because of me and not because of my marriage. Stop gossiping and focus on why you came here. When God called me, my wife wasn’t part of the call, the power given to me is from God and not my wife. God called me and I’m doing my work,” Kyiri Abosom advised his congregants.