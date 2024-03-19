Nana Kwame Bediako sparks debate with his pledge to extend the sea to Kumasi

In an interview with Kojo Marfo on Abusua 96.5 FM in Kumasi, Bediako outlined his grand vision, drawing inspiration from the transformative experiences of other nations that have expanded maritime transport routes inland. He remarked, "Why are we still transporting individual containers by road when the sea could offer a faster and more efficient means?" Bediako queried, highlighting the inefficiencies inherent in the current transportation system. He lamented, "I want to open up the East and Western Corridor infrastructure. I want to build power stations, and energy stations, connect the gas, create industries, and bring technology."

Bediako's plan extends beyond mere transportation logistics. He envisions a comprehensive overhaul of Ghana's infrastructure, particularly in the Eastern and Western Corridors. This includes the establishment of power stations, energy facilities, gas connections, industrial complexes, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies.

Furthermore, Bediako advocates for a shift towards value addition and local manufacturing, challenging Ghana to harness its abundant resources for the production of electronic gadgets using domestically sourced materials such as lithium and plastics.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, scepticism abounds regarding the feasibility of Bediako's proposal. Many question the practicality of extending the sea into the Ashanti Region, citing technical, environmental, and financial challenges. Critics argue that such a venture would require astronomical investment, extensive planning, and potentially detrimental ecological consequences.