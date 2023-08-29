Nigeria police storm hotel, arrest over 200 men at a gay wedding

In a statement on Tuesday, August 29, DSP Bright Edafe, the spokesperson for the Delta State Police Command said that officers had accosted one suspect on Sunday, August 27t after spotting him dressed as a lady while actually being a man.

The suspect was detained after interrogation and he confessed to belonging to a gay society. He added that he was on his way to attend a gay marriage ceremony taking place in a particular hotel.

Pulse.ng reports DSP Edafe as saying that police officers raided the said hotel and arrested about 200 suspects, the majority of whom dressed like females.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the raid on the hotel that was serving as the venue of the alleged gay wedding, police officers filmed a video of reportedly captured one of the suspects dressed as a bride and another as a groom.

“We're bringing this out to the world to note, especially to Nigerians, that we're in Africa and Nigeria. We cannot copy the Western world.

“We're in Nigeria and we'll follow the culture and rules of the land. We cannot watch and fold our arms, and I can guarantee the suspects will be charged to court,” DSP Edafe is quoted to have said in the statement.