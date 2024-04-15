ADVERTISEMENT
NPP's Mike Ocquaye washes pants, clothes for Dome Kwabenya constituents to secure vote

Andreas Kamasah

Mike Ocquaye Jnr, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for the Dome Kwabenya constituency, has found himself at the center of controversy after being captured in a compromising position. Ocquaye was seen bending down to wash underwear and clothes in what many perceive as an attempt to gain favor with constituents.

Mike Ocquaye Jr
Mike Ocquaye Jr

The incident, which has sparked widespread debate and criticism, occurred in the Dome Kwabenya, which he is seeking to represent in parliament. Eyewitnesses described the scene as shocking and unprecedented, with many expressing disbelief at witnessing a political candidate engaging in such menial tasks.

While some have speculated that Ocquaye's actions were a publicity stunt aimed at endearing himself to the electorate, others have condemned it as a blatant display of opportunism and insincerity.

Social media platforms have been inundated with comments and memes ridiculing the aspiring politician.

The incident has raised questions about the lengths to which political candidates are willing to go in order to secure votes, as well as the authenticity of their intentions. With the upcoming elections looming, it remains to be seen how this controversy will impact Ocquaye's campaign and the overall political landscape in Dome Kwabenya.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

