Pastor and 3 others arrested with human skull say ‘we wanted to use it for money ritual’

The other suspects have been identified as 30-year-old Ibrahim Agbowewe, 40-year-old Suleiman Ogunbunmi, and 57-year-old Gafari Akinsanya.

According to Pulse.ng, the suspects’ arrest followed a tip-off by members of the public who became suspicious of their activities and movements.

Law enforcement officers deployed to the area arrested the suspect and seized one big calabash, one black Toyota Camry car and one ram found in their possession in addition to the human skull.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Omolola Odutola confirmed the development and said that the suspects have confessed to the crime.

“We arrested the four of them. They have since confessed that they wanted to use the head for blessings and money rituals. The investigations are ongoing to unravel more details about the incident,” Pulse.ng quotes Odutola as saying.

Further investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be arraigned soon, Odutola said.