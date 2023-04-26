Pastor arrested as DNA test shows he has 16 children with 11 different women

The man of God, identified as Amos Betungura and his other five purported accomplices including Karoline Nayebare, Dinah Ashaba, Betty Komuhangi, Junic Tusasire and another only identified as Joy were taken into custody on human trafficking charges, the news website reports.

At a media briefing on Monday, 24 April 2023, Fred Enanga, the Police spokesperson said pastor Betungura blamed hardship for abandoning the children.

“On interrogation, the pastor said due to financial problems he was facing and other challenges after his Church was closed during the COVID-19 lockdown, he decided to place his children under the care of his relatives after failing to provide for them in terms of feeding, education and medication,” the police boss is quoted to have said.

He added that investigations were still underway to find the parents of the remaining children.