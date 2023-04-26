Pastor arrested as DNA test shows he has 16 children with 11 different women

Pulselive.co.ke reports that the children were rescued in Nkoowe village, Kaliiti parish, Mende sub-county in Wakiso district, and were in a poor condition, with most having marks of possible torture.
Police in Uganda have arrested a pastor after a DNA test revealed that 16 out of 19 victims of alleged human trafficking were his children, he had with 11 different women.
The man of God, identified as Amos Betungura and his other five purported accomplices including Karoline Nayebare, Dinah Ashaba, Betty Komuhangi, Junic Tusasire and another only identified as Joy were taken into custody on human trafficking charges, the news website reports.
At a media briefing on Monday, 24 April 2023, Fred Enanga, the Police spokesperson said pastor Betungura blamed hardship for abandoning the children.
“On interrogation, the pastor said due to financial problems he was facing and other challenges after his Church was closed during the COVID-19 lockdown, he decided to place his children under the care of his relatives after failing to provide for them in terms of feeding, education and medication,” the police boss is quoted to have said.
He added that investigations were still underway to find the parents of the remaining children.
The development has left many people in a state of shock that no less a person than a man of God would have so many children with numerous women and abandon them to their fate without ensuring their feeding and welfare.
